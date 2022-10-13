Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma gets ‘P’ drawn in her mehndi on Karwa Chauth; VIDEO

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma formed a special bond inside the house. Their chemistry was quite evident when they met inside the house. Paras Chhabra has been the constant support of the actress and even after coming out of the house, the duo have been together. They often go on trips together and also share pictures with each other. The duo have not declared their relationship officially, but Mahira Sharma hinted towards a relationship as she got the letter P drawn on her mehandi.

In the recent post shared by the Kundali Bhagya actress, she was seen having a gala time with show lead Shraddha Arya. Mahira was seen in a maroon and golden work lehenga set and Shraddha Arya looked beautiful in a yellow gota work lehenga. They are seen singing and dancing together and singing punjabi songs. They also had food together after applying the mehendi.