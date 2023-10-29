Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma's jaw-dropping look in black backless bodycon dress will set your heart racing

Black ensembles have never failed to grab attention and we love how the trend is here to stay! Be ready to have your breath stolen away by the beauty queen Mahira Sharma and her fantastic black backless breathtaking gown! Mahira, who is known for stealing the spotlight with her super fabulous ensemble choices, has not failed to shine once again. Beware, readers, because we can't help but fall in love with Mahira Sharma's enthralling outfit.

Decoding Mahira Sharma's jaw-dropping look:

For her recent photoshoot, set amidst a jungle backdrop, the Bigg Boss 13 fame slayed graciously as she posed in a stylish black backless gown. What elevates the look of her outfit here is her backless cut which is the icing on the cake. Her poise and charm in these snaps are indeed unmatchable! This black ensemble has loose knots at the back. Mahira chose to leave her beautiful wavy tresses open with loose curls that cascaded down her shoulder like a charm.

Take a look at Mahira Sharma's recent look:

Isn't she gorgeous? If you scroll through the diva's Instagram feed, you'll find Mahira decked up in gorgeous stunning ensembles that will surely steal your breath away!

Mahira Sharma's personal life:

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were one of the most loved pairs in the house. After the show, the couple continued being on good terms and fans adored their relationship shipped #PaHira. Although the two never officially confirmed being in a relationship, their chemistry was very evident. However, recently, rumours of their breakup made headlines after Mahira deleted all her social media posts with Paras. When Paras was asked about their breakup, Paras told the media that they were never together in the first place.

About Mahira Sharma's work life:

Workwise, Mahira Sharma rose to fame after featuring in the hit Punjabi music video Lehenga. Not many know the actress has also made a special appearance in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the show, the actress essayed the cameo role of Anjali Mehta's (Neha Mehta) sister. Apart from this, she has also starred in several shows like Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double, Kundali Bhagya and more. She became a household name after she participated in Salman Khan-led controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13.

