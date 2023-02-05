Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra buys a swanky new Mercedes Benz; Celebrates with close friend Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma formed a special bond inside the house. Their chemistry was quite evident when they met inside the house. Paras Chhabra has been the constant support of the actress and even after coming out of the house, the duo has been together. They often go on trips together and also share pictures with each other. However, the duo have not declared their relationship officially but fans still ship them together. Recently, Paras welcomed a swanky new beast in his life and celebrated the special day with her close friend Mahira. Paras Chhabra buys a swanky new car

Taking to her Instagram handle, Paras Chhabra shared a happy news with his fans that he has bought a brand-new Mercedes Benz. In the video, Paras also gave a glimpse of the car from the inside where there was a small sculpture of Shiva and Ganpati. Paras and Mahira were welcomed in the showroom with a bouquet of roses and the duo cut the cake together. They looked very stylish as Paras opted for a green sweatshirt and Mahira wore an all-black dress. Check out the video here

About Paras and Mahira Talking about her relationship status, Paras has told Etimes, “Right now we are focusing on ourselves. We want to achieve so much more. Yes maybe someday we will become like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh or Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas,” shares Paras. Mahira shared, “Why give a tag to something? We are fine like this. We don’t know what will happen in the future but right now we are happy.” They also shared about being possessive for one another, like if someone stares at her in the gym, he would start working out next to her. Mahira adds that when they go out, she stands beside him to convey that he is taken.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma gets ‘P’ drawn in her mehndi on Karwa Chauth; VIDEO