Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai shares Tiku Talsania’s health update after veteran actor suffers brain stroke

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania who reportedly suffered a heart attack on January 10 while attending a film screening is currently admitted at the hospital. While initial reports claimed it was a heart attack, speaking to NDTV, his wife Deepti Talsania clarified it was a brain stroke. Meanwhile, actrress Rashami Desai who had the chance to meet Talsania at the screening the day before, shares a health update.

A video is doing the rounds on the internet that shows Rashami Desai touching Tiku Talsania’s feet and hugging him at the event last night. It was the screening of the actress’ Gujarati film where both of them were present. As Hindustan Times got in touch with Desai, she shared that she heard the veteran actor is doing better now.

In Rashami Desai’s words, “I know he is doing better. I have not messaged him at the moment because I don't think this is the right time to trouble the family".

The actress also shared her experience of meeting him. Calling it ‘good’, she added that the veteran actor was fine when she met him. To assure Talsania’s fans, she added that the actor is currently under observation.

Talking about Tiku Talsania, the veteran actor has become a household name, working on several projects in the film and television industry. Some of his memorable works include Ishq, Raju Chacha, Hungama, Raja Hindustani and so on. On TV, some of his most popular shows include Ek Se Badh Kar Ek, Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, and Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo, all of which featured him in comic roles.

His daughter Shikha Talsania is also an actress who has worked in films such as Wake Up Sid, Veere Di Wedding, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and so on.

