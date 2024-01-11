Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill looks unrecognizable in childhood PICS; fans shower love

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Post this, success kissed her feet and the diva starred in numerous big films. Now, she is among the top bankable actresses with a massive fan following. She has a dedicated fan following on social media who shower immense love on her.

Shehnaaz Gill shares childhood PICS:

Just a few hours ago, Shehnaaz Gill, who has an active social media presence and enjoys 17.2 million fan followers shared some adorable throwback pictures from her childhood days. Her fans never fail to shower love on Shehnaaz's posts and today was nothing different. In these snaps, the audience's favorite Shehnaaz aka Sana, looks unrecognisable as she is mostly dressed like a boy in a jumpsuit. Sharing these photos, she wrote, "jab main choti bachi thi."

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post here-

As soon as these pictures were shared, fans couldn't stop gushing over Shehnaaz and her cuteness. Several dropped amazing comments on the post, praising the actress. One fan wrote, "Cutieeee," while another commented, "Cuteness overload." Another netizen commented, "Queen of the million hearts," and so on the amazing fan comments continued.

About Shehnaaz Gill's professional life:

Shehnaaz Gill has had a long and illustrious journey in the entertainment industry. The actress began her career with modeling in 2015 and did several music videos like Shiv Di Kitaab, Sat Shri Akaal England, and so on. Soon she made her way into Punjabi films and starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. The same year, Shehnaaz received an opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss 13.

Soon her career transformed and she signed several other films. Her first film after Bigg Boss 13 was Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. Shehnaaz made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film featured several others like Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Sidharth Nigam, and Palak Tiwari in pivotal roles. Later, she starred in Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming with Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Dolly Singh, Karan Kundrra, and many others. Shehnaaz was praised for her acting prowess.

