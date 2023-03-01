Bigg Boss 13 fame Tehseen Poonawalla welcomes baby boy and shares gratitude on social media; Read post

Bigg Boss 13 fame and entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawalla is officially a dad as he welcomed a baby boy, their first child today (March 1) with his wife Monicka Vadera. They announced the news of the pregnancy in December last year. The pair have been married since 2016 and named their son Zurvan. Tehseen shared some adorable photos on his Twitter handle.

Taking to Instagram, Tehsee shared a picture of his wife Monicka from the OT and wrote, “The mother in the OT, we were laughing and cracking jokes. Never seen a calmer person. Love you @monickavadera.” After the successful birth of their baby, Tehseen shared a photo of the mother holding the newborn and another photo of Tehseen in scrubs holding his child in his arms. He expressed gratitude to the doctors and the staff of the hospital. Sharing the photos on Twitter, he wrote, “We are pleased to announce the arrival of our son ZURVAN- he who rules Time & Fate! Sending gratitude to the universe! Gratitude to the brilliant Docs & the support staff, the procedure was super fun & filled with laughter! Both @mvadera & ZURVAN are doing magnificent!”

The actor’s fans showered him and his family with love and wishes. One fan wrote, “congratulations sir, you have a beautiful family!” Singer Adnan Sami also commented on the post, “Heartiest Congratulations my dear!! May God bless Zurvan (beautiful name) with all the good health, happiness & success in all aspects of life. Lots of love & duas!”

Take a look at the post here:

About Tehseen Poonawalla

For the unversed, Tehseen Poonawalla rose to fame after his participation in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13. He competed with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee among others. However, his journey in the show was short-lived. After this reality show, he made headlines when he participated in MX Player and ALTBalaji’s Lock Upp, hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut. The actor is a political analyst and consultant by profession.



