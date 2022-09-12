Bigg Boss 13 fame Vishal Aditya Singh reveals he wishes to date Jennifer Winget

Bigg Boss season 13 fame Vishal Aditya Singh grabbed a lot of attention with his macho personality in Salman Khan's reality show. The actor had entered the show as a wild card entry and his constant ugly fights with his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli are still remembered by the audiences. Post Bigg Boss 13, Vishal was seen in Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. He aced all the stunts like a pro. Vishal had even reached the finale of the show and won hearts with his daredevil avatar.

In a recent interview, Vishal Aditya Singh spoke his heart out about his fondness for popular telly actress Jennifer Winget.