Bigg Boss 13 fame Vishal Aditya Singh reveals he wishes to date Jennifer Winget
Vishal Aditya Singh shared about his liking for Jennifer Winget and wants to date her.
Bigg Boss season 13 fame Vishal Aditya Singh grabbed a lot of attention with his macho personality in Salman Khan's reality show. The actor had entered the show as a wild card entry and his constant ugly fights with his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli are still remembered by the audiences. Post Bigg Boss 13, Vishal was seen in Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. He aced all the stunts like a pro. Vishal had even reached the finale of the show and won hearts with his daredevil avatar.
In a recent interview with Tellychakkar, Vishal Aditya Singh spoke about his fondness for Jennifer Winget. The actor said, “I have given her my mind, heart and soul. I follow her a lot on social media and she is a wonderful actress, but I have never met her in my real life nor I have personally messaged her. I keep liking all her photos on social media. I literally stalk her account and, in the future, if I ever get a chance, I would date her.”
This is not the first time that the actor has spoken about his fondness for actress Jennifer Winget. He has always been a huge fan of the actress.
