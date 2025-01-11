Bigg Boss 13: When Salman Khan asked makers to find another host as he got angry at Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla; THROWBACK

Bigg Boss continues to enjoy immense love and support even after so many years primarily because of Salman Khan’s hosting. Every season unfolds new drama and one thing that remains constant is the Bollywood actor schooling the contestants. Over the seasons, Salman Khan often lost his cool and today let’s take a look back at a time when the Bollywood actor expressed his desire to give up hosting.

In the 13th season of the controversial reality show, contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai engaged in a fight after the late actor called her Asim Riaz’s ‘naukrani’. Rashami was deeply offended and called out Shukla for disrespecting women. She also expressed disappointment in her female housemates as they didn’t stand up for her.

The fight got so intense that Sidharth and Rashami threw chai at each other. The housemates also got involved in their fight. In the following Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan was disappointed in the contestants’ choice of words for each other. He told the makers that they should find another host for the remaining weeks as he was ‘not ready for this sh*t’.

Talking about Bigg Boss 13, it was one of the most popular seasons of the reality show and it still continues to grab attention. The contestants of the season included Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, and Dalljiet Kaur, among others.

Late actor Sidharth Shukla was the winner of the season with Asim Riaz as the runner-up. There are several moments from the season- both controversial and heartwarming that continue to go viral on the internet and stir up nostalgia among fans.

This was not the only time when Salman Khan got angry at the contestants for their antics. In the ongoing Bigg Boss 18, the actor has complained many times that the contestants give him a headache as he schools them every Weekend Ka Vaar.

