Bigg Boss 13: When Salman Khan called Shehnaaz Gill ‘jealous’ and ‘possessive’; THROWBACK

Bigg Boss house has always been a melting pot of emotions, drama, and confrontations. Over the years, the reality show has produced many memorable moments, and its contestants often become household names. One such contestant was Shehnaaz Gill, who captured the hearts of millions with her bubbly personality and charm during her time on Bigg Boss 13.

However, Shehnaaz's journey was not without its fair share of emotional turmoil, one of which involved host Salman Khan labeling her as ‘jealous’ due to her possessiveness.

The incident unfolded during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode when host Salman Khan addressed the growing tension between Shehnaaz Gill and her fellow contestant Mahira Sharma. The two had been at loggerheads since the beginning of the show, often blaming each other for various issues.

Salman asked Mahira about her equation with Shehnaaz, to which Mahira accused Shehnaaz of being jealous of her, citing their constant fights and possessiveness as reasons. Paras Chhabra added that Shehnaaz’s attitude stemmed from the public's love for her, which led to unnecessary conflicts.

To settle the matter, a task was conducted where housemates had to vote on who they believed was more jealous between Shehnaaz and Mahira. Most housemates, including Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Paras Chhabra, voted against Shehnaaz, stating that her behavior reflected jealousy and possessiveness. However, Sidharth Shukla, who shared a close bond with Shehnaaz, defended her by saying she was not jealous but hurt. He admitted that his conversations with Mahira often upset Shehnaaz, but they were never intentional.

Despite Sidharth’s support, Salman emphasized that jealousy was not a bad emotion and advised Shehnaaz to handle her feelings maturely. This led to an emotional outburst from Shehnaaz, who felt cornered and accused everyone, including Salman, of labeling her unfairly. She even expressed her desire to leave the house, feeling guilty for disrespecting Salman during the heated exchange.

Salman later revealed to Sidharth that Shehnaaz’s possessiveness stemmed from her feelings for him, warning him to be cautious. The host asked her not to do any drama and warned Sidharth that it would be worse when they came out of the house.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Bigg Boss journey remains one of the most unforgettable in the show’s history. In the ongoing Bigg Boss 18, wildcard contestant Yamini Mahotra has often been compared with Shehnaaz.

