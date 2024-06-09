Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan recently tied the knot in a grand wedding that captivated everyone’s attention. A month after their marriage, the couple jetted off to Paris for their honeymoon and are currently setting major relationship goals.

Arti has recently dropped a bunch of pictures in a red saree in front of the Eiffel Tower while exploring the City of Love. The couple keeps sharing lovely glimpses of their romantic getaway on social media.

Arti Singh stuns in a red saree against the Eiffel Tower backdrop

The Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The actress was seen carrying heart balloons in her hand while posing.

Accompanying the post, Arti Singh wrote a heartfelt caption, “Every saree tells a story ..will always remember this one... first saree given by my husband.” Arti expressed the sentimental value of the saree, which was a gift from her beloved husband.

Arti looked stunning in a red georgette Gharchola saree with intricate bandhani work. She complemented the outfit with minimal jewelry and understated makeup, letting her open hair complete the elegant look.

As soon as Arti Singh uploaded the pictures, her friends and fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “Wow so beautiful and cute girl mahakal bless you and always happy to life time.” Another fan commented, “Beautiful lady with beautiful saree.”

Earlier, Arti shared a goofy video of herself dancing on the flight to the song Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya during a seemingly boring flight.

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan

Arti Singh and her longtime partner, Dipak Chauhan, exchanged vows on April 25 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai, surrounded by friends and family. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah graciously hosted the star-studded wedding, which saw guests like Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Rashami Desai, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, Bharti Singh, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and more.

