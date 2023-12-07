Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz makes first post after break up announcement with Himanshi Khurana
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana dated for almost three years. The Bigg Boss 13 couple announced their break-up yesterday.
Asim Riaz took to his Instagram account just a few hours ago to share his first post following the announcement of his breakup with Himanshi Khurrana. The post features the actor in a stunning cobalt blue suit with white stripes, exuding charm and style.
Asim Riaz’s first post after breakup announcement
The series of photos captures Asim Riaz posing confidently inside a vehicle, showcasing his dapper look. Interestingly, he chose not to include any caption with the pictures, leaving fans and followers intrigued.
Check out Asim Riaz’s post here:
This comes merely a day after Himanshi Khurana made a public announcement about their separation on her Twitter handle. She expressed, "YES, me and Asim are not together anymore. All the time we have spent together has been great, but our togetherness comes to an end now. The journey of our relationship was great, and we are moving forward in our lives. We request you to respect our privacy - Himanshi."
On the other hand, Himanshi Khurana seems to have deactivated her Twitter handle. The actress also posted her first picture after the breakup announcement on Instagram. In her story, she posted a picture of a river in the evening.
Check out Himanshi Khurana’s post here:
As the news of their breakup continues to make waves, Asim's post has stirred up curiosity among fans about his state of mind. A few fans commented on Riaz's post, showing their support for him. One suer wrote, "Asim we love you and please take care of yourself." Another commented, "Hope so you doing well."
Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's relationship
Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz were one of the most adored couples in the industry. The two fell in love with each other inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Although Himanshi was already engaged to someone, she broke up when Asim expressed his feelings for her.
While late actor Sidharth Shukla lifted the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Asim Riaz ended up as the first runner-up. He continues to be one of the most popular Bigg Boss contestants ever.
ALSO READ: 'We're sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs,' Himanshi Khurana on break up with Asim Riaz
