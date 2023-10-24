Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz shares picture with Himanshi Khurana walking hand-in-hand; latter drops cute comment

Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana like to keep their personal life private. The couple is far away from PDA and doesn't post much about each other. However, recently, Asim reached the airport to pick up his alleged girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, and gave her a drive in his new car. The fans were extremely happy to spot the duo together as it is a rare sight. And now, Asim shared a few glimpses of his trip to Thailand along with HImanshi.

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz shares glimpses with Himanshi Khurana from a recent trip

Bigg Boss 13's Asim and Himanshi are currently enjoying some quiet time in the beautiful location of Thailand. He shared a few glimpses from the trip. The first picture is what gained the maximum attention. In the picture, Asim and Himanshi are seen twinning and walking hand-in-hand in Thailand. This picture left all #AsiManshi fans extremely happy. Asim's brother Umar Riaz has also accompanied the couple on the trip.

Take a look at Asim Riaz's adorable picture with Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana drops an adorable comment on Asim Riaz's post

While Asim shared the pictures and treated his fans, Himanshi posted an adorable comment that added the aww factor. Himanshi wrote, #BFF #BFFR.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's love story

Asim Riaz was a regular contestant in Bigg Boss 13. The model-turned-actor had an impressive journey in the show while Himanshi Khurana entered the show mid-way as a wild card contestant. Himanshi was roped in for the show due to her controversy with Shehnaaz Gill, Khurana had a grand entry in the show.

It was love at first sight for Riaz while Khurana announced that she was already engaged. When Himanshi got evicted from the show, Asim had a massive breakdown and he cried inconsolably. Himanshi was called again on the show to support Riaz. During this time, Himanshi announced that she had broken up with her fiance as she had feelings for Asim. Towards the time of her exit, the couple was heads over heels in love with each other.

