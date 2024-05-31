Dalljiet Kaur's marriage to Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel made the headlines in the past few months due to troubles in their relationship. The actress remained silent about her struggles at first, but rumors were suggesting that her marriage took a bad turn after she came back to India with their son Jaydon.

Dalljiet recently shared a cryptic post with an emotional yet powerful caption on social media but after a few minutes, the actress deleted the caption.

Bigg Boss 13's Dalljiet Kaur’s cryptic post

Dalljiet Kaur took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she looked elegant in a red anarkali along with an emotional message in the caption. Accompanying the post she wrote, “Sindoor aur choodha sirf ek gehna nahi, maayke ki umeed aur swabhiman hota hai. (Sindoor and bangles are not just jewelry, they represent the hope and pride of one's parental home).”

In the video, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant was seen flaunting her sindoor. The actress removed the caption after a few minutes of posting the video. She later edited the caption with two emojis.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The rumors about their separation began in February this year when Dalljiet removed all her wedding photos from Instagram and stopped using his husband’s last name.

Dalljiet's recent social media posts about her husband added to the rumors, hinting that Nikhil might not be acknowledging their marriage and might be having extra extramarital affair.

Nikhil decided to break his silence on the matter and recently addressed allegations made by Dalljiet concerning their separation.

About Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel’s separation

For the unversed, Nikhil has two daughters from his previous marriage. Things heated up on May 24 when Dalljiet asked about extramarital affairs online, hinting at trouble in their marriage. She asked who should be blamed for such affairs.

Later, Nikhil shared a gym selfie to showcase his fitness journey. However, what upset Kaur was the addition of the initials SN, hinting at another woman, along with the caption, "You make me better."

Reacting to this, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress reshared his photo, expressing her frustration, "You're flaunting her on social media every day now without shame. Your wife and son returned within 10 months of our wedding. The whole family is humiliated. Showing some respect for the kids would have been nice."

She added, "At least you could have shown some respect for your wife publicly, as I stayed quiet about many other things too."

About Dalljiet Kaur’s personal life

Speaking about Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage, they tied the knot on March 10, 2023, in a private ceremony in presence of family and close friends. The actress was previously married to Shalin Bhanot, but they separated in 2015. Currently, Dalljiet and her son Jaydon are in India.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor introduced as new host of the season; Watch