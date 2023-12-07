Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana deactivates her social media handles after breakup with Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fans got a shocker yesterday when the Punjabi actress took to social media to announce their break-up. The actress mentioned that the couple decided to part ways because of their different religious beliefs.

Fans started to post their thoughts on the break-up. While some sided with Himanshi, others sided with Asim in the matter. Following the constant debate on social media, the actress deactivated her Twitter account.

Himanshi Khurana's last tweet before deactivating her Twitter (now X) account

Himanshi Khurana wrote in the tweet, “This is my last & final statement to clarify dt I'm a secular person so I am not disrespecting any religion. I just chose mine. if i don't want anyone of u to blame him for breakup then I also want no one of you to blabber against me.. From my past relationship I was quiet for reason I took whole blame here i tried the same but im sry people took it other way”

After posting this tweet, Khurana deactivated her Twitter (now X).

Have a look at Asim Riaz's recent post on Instagram post break-up announcement

Himanshi Khurana shared a screenshot of chat with Asim Riaz

Furthermore, Himanshi also shared a screenshot of her conversation with Asim Riaz regarding their break-up announcement. In the chats, Asim is seen asking Khurana to add the reason behind their breakup and mention about their different religious beliefs.

Asim and Himanshi's love story

During Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana entered the show as a wild card contestant and Asim Riaz later revealed falling in love at first sight with Himanshi. The duo stayed together in the house while Asim expressed his liking for Khurana. However, the actress declined any feelings for him as she was already engaged.

When Himanshi was evicted from the show, Asim couldn't hold back his tears and was seen howling. During the family week, Himanshi re-entered the house and Asim proposed to her. Himanshi was still reluctant to accept the proposal.

However, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan made Himanshi realize that she should not suppress her emotions. Khurana later revealed having feelings for Riaz.

