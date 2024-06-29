Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana subtly takes dig at recent claims doing rounds online about her break-up with Asim Riaz

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz, who met and fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, called it quits at the end of 2023. Their breakup came as a shock to their fans as they were considered one of the most loved celebrity couples.

Now, months after their breakup, reports are doing rounds about Himanshi’s reasons for going separate ways. However, the actress took to social media to take a subtle dig at the statements.

Himanshi Khurana’s recent posts

On June 27, Himanshi Khurana took to social media to write a note where she mentioned that she never discloses her life to anybody, hinting that the reports doing rounds on the internet are not true.

In her words, “My biggest flex is that nobody ever knows what’s really going on in my life. Where I am, or my next move, unless I make it known. Therefore anything anyone says is just an assumption. Privacy is my luxury. Privacy is my peace. Better do not try to be my close source.”

Check out Himanshi Khurrana’s post here:

Next came another post where the actress posted an image of a skeleton holding a phone plugged into earphones. She pasted a brain emoji on the back and a poop emoji on the head and wrote, “Letting someone create a false narrative of you is a small price to pay for having rid yourself of their toxicity.”

Advertisement

What’s Himanshi Khurana taking a dig at?

For the unversed, in the last few days, it has been all over the internet that a source close to Himanshi opened her mouth about the breakup. Reportedly, the insider stated that things got ugly between Himanshi and Asim, and the former took a lot of time to get over. In fact, she is still not okay talking about the breakup.

The insider also stated that Himanshi is currently focussing on work, and a patch-up between the former couple is highly unlikely.

It seems Himanshi’s recent posts aimed at the insider spreading a false narrative about her life.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and fell in love with each other. They were together for four years before they announced their breakup in December 2023.

ALSO READ: Himanshi Khurana shares cryptic note on being 'silent' after ex-boyfriend Asim Riaz posts PIC with mystery girl