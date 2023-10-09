Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana talks about 'toughest phase'; expresses respect for Salman Khan with silence

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful seasons of all time. The season was an eclectic mix of friendship, love, rivalry, and more. The show had popular celebrities like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Khan, Shehnaaz Gill among others. From Paras- Mahira and Sidharth- Shehnaaz's friendship to Madhurima Tuli- Vishal Aditya Singh's rivalry to Rashami and Sidharth's fights, the season had all the flavors and has been a crowd's favorite. Now, in a podcast interview, Himanshi Khurana expressed her thoughts on life post-Bigg Boss 13 and called it the toughest phase of her life.

Himanshi Khurana recalls life post Bigg Boss 13

In a recent interview, Himanshi Khurana opened up about life post-Bigg Boss 13 and expressed her thoughts on the events that happened inside the controversial house. She mentioned that post the show it was the toughest phase of her life. The actress stated that people told her that her entry into the show was quite negative and vamp-like. She had to take a lot of blame for things that she didn't do. The talented actress revealed that she was asked to stay quiet whenever she had to defend herself. She remained silent not because she was wrong, but because she respected the senior actor (Salman Khan).

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's relationship in the Bigg Boss 13 house

It was love at first sight for Asim Riaz. The fitness freak fell in love with the wildcard entrant of Bigg Boss 13, however, Himanshi informed her about her engagement and mentioned that he shouldn't keep any hope. When the actress got evicted from the house, she separated from her fiance. Himanshi re-entered the show and accepted Asim's proposal. The duo featured in a few projects together. However, there's not much clarity about their relationship status. Recently, Asim Riaz shut all the break-up speculations by arriving at the airport to pick up his lady love in his new pair of wheels. The #Asimanshi (Asim- Himanshi) fans rejoiced to see the duo together after a long time.

