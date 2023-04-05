Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra call it quits; Actress deletes all his pics from social media

Contestants falling for each other is not unusual in the Bigg Boss house. One such pair who found love inside the Bigg Boss house was Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. They were one of the most loved pairs in Bigg Boss 13. Even after the show got over, they continued being on good terms, and fans gave them the tag #PaHira. The duo never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media and uploaded cute photos and videos together. They were the rumoured couple who won the hearts of the netizens with their cuteness. However, fans of PaHira may be heartbroken to hear that the couple is no longer together.

Mahira deletes all photos with Paras on social media

The actress’ recent move shocked everyone. Since they were not spotted together in recent times, fans observed that the actress unfollowed Paras on social media. She even went to the extent of deleting all pictures of him with the actress from her social media accounts. This move indicates their separation. According to a report in Hindustan Times, a source close to the couple confirmed their break up. The source was quoted saying, “Sharma is not dealing well with the breakup. She is extremely hurt.”

While Mahira didn’t comment on this, when the media reached Paras, he said, “Humara koi relation tha hi nahi jo break up hoga. We are still friends.”

Bigg Boss 13

Besides Mahira and Paras, Bigg Boss 13 gave us another couple, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The late actor, Sidharth was the winner of the season, with Asim Riaz ending up as the runner-up.

After the show got ever, Mahira and Paras moved to Chandigarh, where the Naagin actress was busy with a few Punjabi projects. However, recently the actress returned to Mumbai and after a few days of this news, Paras took to his social media to share that he has also shifted back to Mumbai.