Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra buys a new house amid break-up rumours with Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were one of the most adored couples in Bigg Boss 13. Even after the show got over, they continued being together and were often snapped together. However, recent reports confirmed that the couple has called it quits as Mahira has unfollowed Paras on social media and even deleted all the pictures and videos with him. While the two never acknowledged their relationship, they did not confirm their breakup. Amidst all this, Paras took to Instagram to share an update with his fans

Paras Chhabra buys a new house

Yesterday, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Paras took to his official Instagram handle and shared photos from his new house. In a photo, where a puja ceremony is seen taking place, he wrote, “Grih Pravesh.” In another photo, where his mom is seen posing with another woman, the caption reads, “Beautiful house, wow @paraschhabra congratulations, live life king size, goes with your style, kya ghar banaya tumne!” The other woman who is seen in the photo has uploaded it.

Take a look at the photos here:

When Bombay Times reached out to the actor, he confirmed buying a new house in Mumbai and Vrindavan. Paras shared, “I have purchased a luxury car for myself along with a house in Vrindavan. Plus, I am really excited about this project that I am about to sign which I will be announcing soon to everyone. So, I am in a very happy zone at the moment. I just wished aisa kuch nahi huya hota iss time pe about which I’m equally shocked. But things with Mahira will be back to normal soon.”

About Mahira and Paras

Paras Chhabra is known for winning 'Splitsvilla 5' and his stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'. After the show got ever, Mahira and Paras moved to Chandigarh, where the Naagin actress was busy with a few Punjabi projects.

