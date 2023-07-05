Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill bares her heart; Says, ‘I have always been dumped in love’

Shehnaaz Gill, one of the most prominent figures in the television industry has garnered a lot of attention recently owing to the success she is enjoying on the professional front. From making her Bollywood debut, and hosting her chat show to music video; the actress is riding high on success. On the personal front, however, Shehnaaz seems not so happy. Recently, in an interview, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant opened up about her personal experiences with love and relationships. The actress, known for her bubbly persona and charismatic presence, bared her heart out as she revealed a painful pattern in her romantic life – being consistently dumped by her partners.

Shehnaaz Gill on being dumped in love

In an interview, Shehnaaz Gill candidly shared her emotional journey, expressing that she has always faced betrayal in matters of the heart. Despite her vivacious personality and popularity, she admitted to being the one who has repeatedly experienced heartbreak and abandonment. Reflecting on her past relationships, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that her experiences have left a lasting impact on her. The actress shared, "Dhoka maine aaj tak kissi ko nahi diya, to be frank (I’ve never betrayed anybody), but sabne mujhe diya hai. Jo bhi gaya hai, mujhe chhod ke gaya hai (But I’ve been betrayed, I’ve always been the one to be dumped). Kyunki jab insaan ka pata chal jaata hai ke do jagah ya teen jagah… Phir insaan peeche hatt hi jaata hai. Dhoka deke chale jao (Stay me in the back and leave)… Mera lekin yeh hai ab, aao aur jao, dafa ho jao, bhaad mein jao,” she was quoted saying."

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill's personal life garnered a lot of attention when she was with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Siddharth Shukla. Their bond grew stronger inside the Bigg Boss house and their chemistry is cherished to date by fans. After the late actor's demise, Shehnaaz chose to remain single. However, recently, rumors were abuzz that she was dating her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Raghav Juyal. Although, none of them confirmed anything about their relationship.

