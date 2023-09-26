Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill does Ganesh aarti with Orry at Mumbai CM Eknath Shinde's residence; WATCH

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, celebrated and hosted a grand Ganpati celebration at his residence in Mumbai. The celebration was a star-studded affair with splendid arrangements as many Bollywood and popular television celebrities graced the occasion. All A-listers of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, and others were in attendance. Among many television celebrities, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly marked her presence with her son Rudransh. The successful actress Shehnaaz Gill was also at the celebrations.

Shehnaaz Gill does aarti at CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati celebrations

Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill attended the celebrations decked in traditional attire. She wore a gorgeous lime suit and performed aarti of Bappa at the Chief Minister’s residence. Orry, the celebrated social media personality and fashion influencer who is best friends with Nysa Devgn, Khushi Kapoor, and the next-generation gang of Bollywood was also there. Shehnaaz Gill waited for him to finish aarti before she could begin. The actress was also joined by Bollywood actress Esha Gupta. The Bollywood beauty was twinning with Shehnaaz. Celebrated director Madhur Bhandarkar was also there enjoying the festive atmosphere as he clapped with the bhajan. He also wrapped Shehnaaz in an embrace as soon as she greeted her.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill at CM’s residence here:

It was a beautiful and festive atmosphere at CM Eknath Shinde's house. To mark this auspicious period, many television stars are busy joining the festive fervor. Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh, Karan Wahi, Shivangi Joshi, Karan Kundrra, and others performed Ganpati puja at home. Many of their celebrity friends were seen joining them to spread the festive mood. Many also visited Lalbaugcha raja for the much-awaited darshan. Kushal Tandon, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, and Ridhi Dogra, were a few of the celebrities at Lalbaugcha raja.

Ekta Kapoor also held a grand Ganpati celebration which was attended by many personalities from the television industry. Ankita Lokhande, along with her husband Vicky Jain were there to seek Bappa’s blessings. Actress Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika also attended the celebrations. Others to attend the festivities included television actresses Krystle D'Souza, Sakshi Tanwar, and others.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, Elvish Yadav and more attend Maharashtra's CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati pooja; Watch