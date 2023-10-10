Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill hospitalized due to food infection; goes LIVE from the hospital

Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction. The beautiful actress is basking in the glory of appreciation for her unfiltered personality and bagging big projects. The actress is a part of chic-flick Thank You For Coming which is getting a lot of appreciation from the fans. Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz has made her presence felt in almost all her appearances during the promotion of the movie. While the movie is getting the love of the audience, Shehnaaz has fallen sick and is hospitalized. But even while she copes up with ill-health, she was seen in her elements as she went LIVE from the hospital to give a little health update to her fans.

Shehnaaz Gill gives health updates to fans through a LIVE session

While Shehnaaz Gill was hospitalized, the beautiful actress made sure to connect with her fans and inform them about her health issue. Gill went LIVE from her social media account and had a chat with her fans. She informed them that she was hospitalized following health issues and that she had been suffering from a food infection. She mentioned eating a sandwich from outside. She also requested fans to not eat food from hawkers as infections are spreading. Later, Thank You For Coming producer and Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor also joined her in the LIVE session and praised her. While Gill's fans were all concerned for her, the actress quipped, "Mujhe Pata tha mai LIVE jaugi hospital se toh yehi hoga. Mujhe sympathy nahi chaiye." (I knew it if I'll go LIVE from the hospital, this would happen. I don't want sympathy."

Have a look at the video

Thank You for Coming producer Rhea Kapoor meets Shehnaaz Gill at the hospital

Producer of Shehnaaz's movie Thank You For Coming, Rhea Kapoor was spotted at Kokilaben Hospital. Kapoor reached the hospital to pay a visit to Gill following ill-health. Rhea is quite close to the team of Thank You For Coming. The movie also stars popular faces like Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, and Karan Kundrra among others.

