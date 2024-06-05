Shehnaaz Gill and the late actor Sidharth Shukla shared a close bond during their stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, liked by viewers for their chemistry. Jio Cinema recently released a trailer for the upcoming movie Silsila SidNaaz Ka.

Silsila SidNaaz Ka trailer out:

The trailer for Silsila SidNaaz Ka was released by the makers on the official JioCinema Instagram handle on June 5, 2024. The trailer starts with a nostalgic voiceover by Sidharth Shukla, stating, “Shehnaaz ke saath yaha mera bond sabse alaga hai. (My bond with Shehnaaz here is unique).”

A clip of the couple from their stint in Bigg Boss 13 is showcased. Subsequently, Shehnaaz’s voiceover is heard saying, “Mein pyaar karti hu tujhe (I love you),” to which late actor Sidharth Shukla responds, “Tu meri sweetheart hai (You are my sweetheart).”

In the caption, “The most unique love story of all time, JioCinema par pehli baar. Watch #SilsilaSidnaazKa streaming free on #JioCinema.”

About Shehnaaz Gill and late actor Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz and Sidharth first met each other on the sets of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13, where their love story began. Their charming banter and endearing moments captured the hearts of the audience, leading to the nickname 'SidNaaz.'

During his time on Bigg Boss, Sidharth had a lovely bond with Shehnaaz, making them the standout couple of the show. Initially, when they met on Bigg Boss 13, neither Sidharth nor Shehnaaz were interested in each other. Initially, Shehnaaz flirted with another contestant, Paras Chhabra, and expressed her feelings for him. However, she later grew apart from Paras and became closer to Sidharth.

While Sidharth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz secured the second runner-up position. Their funny banter and sweet moments won over the audience, who affectionately dubbed them 'SidNaaz.'

After the reality show Bigg Boss 13, SidNaaz were often seen together in Mumbai and on social media. Additionally, the couple collaborated on Tony Kakkar's Shona Shona and Darshan Raval's Bhula Dunga music videos.

