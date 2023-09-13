Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni drops love-dipped PIC with his 'Saathi' Jasmine Bhasin; fans say 'Shadi kar lo'

Popular celebs Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni have been one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. The duo have a massive fan following owing to their chemistry and they often dish out relationship goals. For the uninformed, Jasmine and Aly fell in love during Bigg Boss 14, and since then they have been going strong with their relationship. Ever since the two made their relationship public, fans have been going gaga. The couple's fans adorably call them as 'Jasly' and the duo never shies away from expressing their love for each other.

Jasmine Bhasin-Aly Goni's new PIC:

Just a few hours ago, Aly Goni dropped a new picture with his ladylove Jasmine Bhasin and took the internet by storm. In this candid picture, the actress is captured adorably looking at Aly and looks lost in love. While Aly is seen smiling as he looks at the camera. The power couple here is seen decked up in ethnic outfits. Sharing this photo, Aly captioned, "Saathi." Jasmine also quickly reacted to the post by adding a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Jasmine Bhasin-Aly Goni's new PIC

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans quickly flooded the comment section and showered love on the couple. One fan wrote, "Aly u both together look too cute. Waiting for your Nikah.." while the other user wrote, "When will you get marry shaadi karo gi kb? another fan commented, "shadi kr lo babu please."

Earlier while talking about their equation, Bigg Boss 14 Aly shared, "Nothing has changed we are the same as we were earlier. There is no unnecessary possessiveness or questions from both side. It is the same and the best. Because I think be it friendship, relationship or any other equation, you have to save it yourself. You must know how it is going, and you must never add unnecessary effort. If you overthink things about your partner then your relationship is standing at the last point. What is she doing? Where is she? Why is she online? if you think this then the relationship will end. I think if a person thinks this then it is better to not be in a relationship. If you don't trust your partner then don't be in a relationship."

On the professional front, Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin were recently seen together in a music video titled Saawan Aa Gaya and Allah De Bandeya.

