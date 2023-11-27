Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni extends heartfelt birthday wishes to cricketer-friend Suresh Raina; drops post

Aly Goni, who gained prominence after his stint on Bigg Boss 14, is quite active on Instagram. He keeps treating his fans with lovely pictures of himself. Recently, the actor posted a heartfelt birthday wish for his cricketer-friend Suresh Raina along with a happy frame featuring the duo.

Aly Goni showers birthday wishes on ‘Bhai’ Suresh Raina

Taking to his Instagram stories, Aly Goni dropped a photo with former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina. The picture showed Aly and Suresh posing for the camera while flashing their widest smiles. The actor is seen wearing a blue jacket over a white tee. He is also donning a cap and glasses. On the other hand, the cricketer is seen in a printed t-shirt in the photo. Alongside the frame, Aly Goni wrote, “Happy Birthday @SURESHRAINA3 bhai.”

Take a look at Aly Goni’s Instagram story:

Aly Goni shared an adorable post for GF Jasmin Bhasin

A few days back, Aly Goni shared a cute click with lady love Jasmin Bhasin who is away on a holiday in London. In the picture, the actor is affectionately looking at Jasmin while she is adoring his love with her infectious smile. In the caption space, Aly mentioned that he is missing the actress. He penned, “Kuch bhi khaas nahi aaj kal.. Tu jo paas nahi aaj kal….”

About Aly Goni

Aly Goni started off with MTV Splitsvilla 5 in 2012. In the following year, he made his acting debut with Ektaa Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in a supporting role. Aly appeared as a lead for the first time in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan where he essayed the role named Raj Kapoor. He has shows like Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Naagin 3 to his credit. Apart from fiction, the 32-year-old actor has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Nach Baliye 9, and Bigg Boss 14.

Personally, Aly Goni is dating actress Jasmin Bhasin. The two met on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and expressed their feelings for each other while they were inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

