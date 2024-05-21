Eijaz Khan is popularly known for his stint in Bigg Boss 14, where he first met Pavitra Punia, and the duo fell in love. Since then, the duo has hit the headlines even after their breakup.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Eijaz Khan opened up about his life after his breakup with Pavitra, where he stated that he now understands himself more than before and is experiencing growth in himself.

Eijaz Khan post his breakup

Eijaz Khan is not rushing into any new relationship after his breakup with Pavitra Punia. The duo dated for almost four years after meeting on Bigg Boss 14. In the interview, Eijaz Khan sounded grateful that he held himself well when things could have worsened.

Adding to this, he stated, “At a very crucial time in my life, the universe made sure that I was busy and that I was working. If I was sitting at home, I don’t think I would be alive by now.”

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant further stated, “No bullshit about being happy or single, no statements like ‘I am having the best time of my life.’ I’d just say that I’m growing, and I am understanding myself more than ever before.”

The Adrishyam actor further mentioned that he is just thankful to God for being extremely kind to him, as Eijaz now subconsciously wants to know himself.

Eijaz Khan’s projects

After his breakup journey, Eijaz started fresh as he signed the suspense thriller show Adrishyam, where he is seen opposite Divyanka Tripathi. Previously, he did three successful seasons of the web series City Of Dreams.

He also did a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan in 2023. The actor has recently shot for his upcoming movie Dhoom Dhaam with Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi. Khan is also known for the Tanu Weds Manu film franchise.

However, Eijaz doesn’t want to limit himself to just being a TV actor.

