Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni take a trip to Switzerland

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are arguably one of the most adorable couples in the Indian television industry. The duo started off by participating in Khatron Ke Khilaadi. However, the couple became a household name after their entry in the 14th edition of Bigg Boss. In the show, the audience loved the chemistry between the two and lauded them for being real. Apart from this, the couple never fails to surprise their fans with their posts on social media.

Recently, the cute duo took a trip to Switzerland to celebrate Aly Goni's birthday which was on 25th February.

Jasmin has posted a picture of both of them on her Instagram story where the caption reads, "Birthday trip". The couple was spotted in black outfits, donning big smiles on their faces indicating the joy and excitement of the trip.



Aly and Jasmin's career

Aly Goni started his career in 2012 participating in MTV Splitsvilla 5 and made his TV debut in 2013 with the popular Star Plus show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' which made him a household name. Goni has been part of several TV reality shows like Khatron ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss 14 and Nach Baliye.

Jasmin rose to fame after playing the character of Twinkle Taneja in Tashn-e-Ishq opposite Zain Imam. She then went on to play the role of Teni in Dil se Dil Tak.

She made her debut with a Tamil film in 2011 known as Vaanam. Later, she took part in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi.



Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Aly and Jasmin met each other during Khatron Ke Khiladi and fell in love during Bigg Boss 14 in 2020 and began dating after that. Their relationship is quite strong and compatible which is adored by the audience.