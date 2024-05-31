Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress gained popularity after her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Apart from Television, the actress has also worked in the Punjabi film industry. In a recent update, Jasmin Bhasin shared a heartfelt update about her mother’s health with a simple yet powerful message on her social media.

Jasmin Bhasin gives an update on her mother’s health amid her hospitalization

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her mother from the hospital. Her mother was seen smiling in the picture and resting on the hospital bed. In the caption of the Instagram story, she wrote, “My Mommy strongest.”

Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram story shows her admiration and love for her mother. Referring to her as the ‘strongest’, highlights her love and care in this challenging time.

Meanwhile, just two weeks ago, the actress dropped some beautiful pictures from her vacation with Aly Goni. From immersing themselves in natural wildlife to enjoying the ziplining experience, she has a wonderful vacation with Aly Goni in Mauritius. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

About Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Tamil movie Vaanam and appeared in various South Indian films like Beware of Dogs and the Telugu film Veta. She gained fame for her roles in TV series such as Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

Advertisement

She also showcased her versatility in reality shows like the controversial show, Bigg Boss 14 and the stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Jasmin made her debut in Punjabi cinema with the comedy-drama Honeymoon alongside Gippy Grewal.

About Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s relationship

Jasmin Bhasin formed a strong bond with Aly Goni during her stint in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Their friendship blossomed into love after Aly Goni’s entry as a wildcard contestant in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

Despite speculations, the duo denied any romantic relationship between them. As they shared some moments, it made them realize that they have feelings for each other.

ALSO READ: Ali Asgar reveals if he would reunite with Kapil Sharma; says it's 'audience's love' that they want him back on show