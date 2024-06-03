Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin cheers for Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya's performance on Laughter Chefs
Jasmin Bhasin, known for her roles in Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak, recently congratulated her friends Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya on their performances in Laughter Chefs. Read on!
Jasmin Bhasin gained popularity with her roles in TV shows like Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak. The actress became even more popular after her stint on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14.
The 33-year-old actress recently extended her heartfelt congratulations to her 'favorite boys,' Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya after watching their performance on Laughter Chefs.
Jasmin Bhasin extends heartfelt congratulations to Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya
The Bigg Boss 14 fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos from Laughter Chefs, featuring Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni. The actress showered praise on both of them and shared clips of their performances from the show.
In her Instagram story, Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “Congratulations my favourite boys @alygoni @rahulvaidyarkv Feeling so happy watching you both. I know you will kill it Missed watching it last night so watching it now on @officialjiocinema.”
Recently, the Tashan-e-Ishq actress also dropped a photo dump from the most hectic and anxious week of her life. The pictures captured her journey from filming under the scorching Jaipur sun to spending time with her family and managing her mother's health emergency.
The actress wrote in the caption, “Dump from one of the most hectic and anxious week of my life !! From shooting at 51 degrees in Jaipur, meeting an old school friend with who I grew up with, to traveling to Kota, having quick lunch with family and coming back and reaching Delhi for an event appearance to reaching back to my mommy darling for her heart emergencies. Spending a night on hospital chairs. It was a week of hustle, patience, faith and loads of long lasting self realizations.”
More about Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Vaanam and has appeared in various South Indian films such as Beware of Dogs and the Telugu film Veta. She became popular with her roles in TV series like Tu Aashiqui, Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.
She has also participated in several reality shows, including Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She made her debut in Punjabi cinema with Honeymoon alongside Gippy Grewal and will soon be seen in Carry on Jatta 3 and Warning 2.
