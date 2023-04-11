Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin drops heart-melting PICS with her 'happiness' and it is not Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry, and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva has proved her mettle not only with her acting prowess but also with her style statements. And while she is a delight to watch onscreen, her social media activities have also kept the audiences engaged. Jasmin is quite active on her Instagram handle and has a huge fan following owing to her glamorous pictures. Along with this, she even shares a sneak peek at her personal and professional life.

Jasmin Bhasin's new PICS:

A few hours ago, Jasmin Bhasin took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures with her 'happiness.' Well, it's none other than Jasmin's adorable pet cat. In these snaps, the Bigg Boss 14 fame looks adorable as she gives a sweet peck to her cat. Sharing these photos, Jasmin wrote, "Just happiness." Fans took over her comment section and showered love on her pictures.

Take a look at her PICS here-

On the personal front, Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with actor Aly Goni fell during her stint in Bigg Boss 14. Ever since the two made their relationship public, fans have been going gaga. The couple's fans adorably call them as 'Jasly' and the duo never shies away from expressing their love for each other.

Jasmin Bhasin's professional life:

Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. Also, Jasmin collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. She also appeared in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh. She recently made her debut in the Punjabi industry with the movie 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal. Jasmin was last seen in a web series titled 'Jab We Matched' which streamed online on Amazon mini TV.

