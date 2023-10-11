Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmine Bhasin discharged after spending 3 days in hospital, heaps praises for beau Aly Goni

Jasmine Bhasin is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following owing to her talent and fashion. Over the years, the actress has been a part of several shows and won the hearts of the viewers with her performance. However, lately, Jasmine's health has not been well and she had even shared an update on it with her fans. A few days ago, Jasmine Bhasin was hospitalised after she got a 'stomach infection'. She shared a glimpse of her hand as she was lying on the hospital bed.

Jasmine Bhasin gets discharged:

Today, just a few minutes ago, Jasmine Bhasin shared her health update with her fans and informed them that she had been discharged from the hospital after being there for 3 days. The Bigg Boss 14 fame wrote, "Bye bye hospital, Hope not to see you again soon. Last three days were very tough and critical. But I am back, better & stronger then before. Loads of love and thank you sooo much guys for all your love, wishes and prayers."

The actress also shared a picture of her beau Aly Goni and heaped praises on him for taking care of her while she was hospitalised. She wrote, "Special mention to my biggest strength, my partner, my best friend @alygoni for being there 24*7 by my side."

Apart from Jasmine Bhasin, recently, Shehnaaz Gill was also hospitalized after being diagnosed with food infection. Shehnaaz was discharged from the hospital yesterday (October 10).

For the uninformed, Jasmin and Aly had recently travelled to Karjat to spend quality time in their farmhouse. The duo were accompanied by Arjit Taneja, Krishna Mukherjee and others. They had shared several glimpses of their fun time on social media.

Speaking about Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni, the duo are a fans' favorite celeb couple and are adored for their chemistry and understanding. From sharing love-dipped social media posts for each other to expressing gratitude for one another, the duo have often set relationship goals with their chemistry.

