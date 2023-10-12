Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmine Bhasin flaunts her new look; Aly Goni drops THIS quirky comment

Jasmine Bhasin has been one of the finest television actresses to date. She has been winning hearts owing to her fashion and talent. The actress has been a part of several daily soaps like Dil Se Dil Tak and has also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She also ventured into Bigg Boss 14 and garnered a massive fan base since her stint on the controversial show. Only recently, Jasmine Bhasin took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her new look with fans. And, she even received a quirky reaction from her beau, Aly Goni.

Jasmine Bhasin takes cuteness to new heights in new photos

The Naagin 4 actress, on October 12, posted photos of herself in a black and white monochromatic dress, giving her fans a taste of her new look with side bangs. Earlier, the actress teased her fans with two options and whether she should choose bangs. Eventually, Jasmine treated her fans with a glimpse of her new look. She shared two photos of herself with the caption,"अपनी जुल्फों को यूं गालों पर गिराया ना करो...बेचैन मेरे दिल को तुम इस तरह सताया ना करो… (Don't let your hair fall on your cheeks like this...Don't torment my restless heart like this...)"

Here take a look-

Jasmine looked adorable with her look. However, it was her beau Aly Goni who managed to grab attention with his quirky comment. Aly took to the comments section of the post and joked about Jasmine's caption. He added a few laughing and kisses emojis and wrote, "Truck se copy kiya sher? (Have you copied it from the back of the truck)."

For the unversed, Bhasin recently fell ill and her beau Aly was with her until she was discharged. The actress also shared a picture of her beau Aly Goni and heaped praise on him for taking care of her while she was hospitalised. She wrote, "Special mention to my biggest strength, my partner, my best friend @alygoni for being there 24*7 by my side."

Jasmin and Aly recently traveled to Karjat to spend some quality time at their farm. The duo was accompanied by Arjit Taneja, Krishna Mukherjee, and others. They even shared several glimpses of their fun moment on social media.

Talking about Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni, the duo is a fan-favorite celebrity couple and is adored for their chemistry and understanding. From sharing loving posts on social media to expressing gratitude for each other, the duo has often set relationship goals with their chemistry. They have been together since Bigg Boss 14 aired and have been inseparable since.

ALSO READ: From Shilpa Shetty to Himesh Reshammiya: Judges who often get emotional on reality shows