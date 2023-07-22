Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli on entering Bollywood: Will never compromise with my talent

Nikki Tamboli has become one of the biggest names in the Indian Television Industry. The beautiful actress started her acting career in the South Indian Industry. She has featured in popular South Indian films like Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Kanchana 3, and Thippara Meesam. However, her breakthrough came after participating in the controversial yet popular reality show Bigg Boss season 14. The 26-year-old actress managed to capture all the eyeballs ever since her entry and stole the limelight from famous celebrities. The Kanchana 3 fame received praise for her clever game plan, top-notch fashion sense, and sense of humor, especially her signature word 'Hain'. She went on to become the 2nd runner-up on the show. Despite not winning the show, Nikki Tamboli ended up becoming a sensation and one of the most memorable and sexiest contestants in the history of Bigg Boss.

After a successful stint in Bigg Boss, Nikki Tamboli also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. Initially, she was perceived as a weak contestant, but she managed to prove everyone wrong and became the 2nd runner-up. She has also been featured in some music videos, with the song Number Likh with Tony Kakkar becoming a massive hit. Now, the Bigg Boss fame is venturing into the OTT world with the film Puppy Love.

Nikki Tamboli on her role in Puppy Love

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Nikki Tamboli opened up about her upcoming film, Puppy Love, and her plans to enter Bollywood. Talking about her role in the movie, the 26-year-old revealed, "In the film, I play a Punjabi NRI girl similar to real life. The makers felt I would be well-suited for the role, given my real-life bubbly personality. Since the story revolves around my character, it will be a great chance for me to showcase my acting skills."

Nikki Tamboli on her plans to enter Bollywood

On being asked about her Bollywood debut, the Bigg Boss star revealed: “That’s certainly part of my hit list, slowly new opportunities are coming and I want to show the world I am more than just a pretty face, Having said that I won't pick any random offers in Bollywood, The role has to justify my talent, I am sure about this and there are no compromises allowed.”

On the Work Front

Nikki Tamboli is primarily known for her work in South Indian Cinema. She gained widespread recognition through her appearances in the reality shows Bigg Boss season 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Recently, she was featured in an item number in the film Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

