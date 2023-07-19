Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli sets hearts racing in bold backless denim-on-denim look

Nikki Tamboli is a famous actress in the television industry, known for her roles in various shows, movies, and music videos. She has become incredibly popular over the years. Besides her acting talent, Nikki is also loved by fans for her fabulous sense of fashion. The Bigg Boss 14 fame exudes confidence in every outfit she wears, making a statement with her impeccable style. Nikki's choice for experimenting with bold colors, unique patterns, and edgy accessories sets her apart as a trendsetter. The diva continues to inspire her fans with her fashion-forward choices and undeniable charm and today was nothing different!

Nikki Tamboli's new look:

A few hours ago, Nikki Tamboli took the internet by storm as she shared her new pictures with fans and followers. In these snaps, the Bigg Boss 14 star looked absolutely stunning as she showcased her flawless curves in a fashionable denim ensemble. Denim has been ruling the fashion world lately and seems to be an evergreen trend. Nikki's jaw-dropping pictures in denim jeans and a denim jacket left everyone in awe, especially as she flaunted her back. With her hair styled in a chic messy bun and flawless makeup, the diva exuded charm as she posed for the lenses. In the caption of these photos, Nikki wrote, "Keeping it casual.." Fans have penned amazing comments for the diva praising her beauty and fashion choices.

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli's PICS here-

About Nikki Tamboli's personal life:

Nikki Tamboli's personal life has often been a topic of curiosity, as the actress prefers to keep it private. Last year, she shared a photo with Manan Shah, referring to him as her 'lover and best friend,' sparking speculation about their relationship status. Before that, Nikki was linked with Pratik Sehajpal. Their stint as contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi fueled rumors, especially when Nikki expressed her wish to marry Pratik. Despite all the fan interest, Nikki has chosen to maintain her silence about her personal life.

About Nikki Tamboli's professional commitments:

Nikki has been a prominent face in various reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, The Khatra Khatra Show, and Entertainment Ki Raat -Housefull. She has made her mark in successful Telugu and Tamil films. In a recent interview, Nikki revealed that she is gearing up to make her debut on OTT with 'Puppy Love'.

