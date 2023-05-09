Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli takes the internet by storm with her bold saree look; Seen yet?

Popular actress Nikki Tamboli is among the well-known personalities in the television industry. Over the years, the actress worked in numerous shows, films, and music videos and gained immense popularity. Apart from her acting prowess, Nikki is also hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense and enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her glamorous pictures. When it comes to incredible sartorial choices, fashion queen Nikki Tamboli has always been a step ahead! From embellished ethnic attires to eye-catching bold modern outfits, Nikki has not been afraid to experiment with them, and her style archives are the ones to look out for.

Nikki Tamboli's new PICS:

A few hours ago, Nikki Tamboli took to her social media handle and dropped her a few breathtaking pictures. In these snaps, the Bigg Boss 14 fame is seen wearing a pink sequined saree and has opted for a plunging neckline blouse. Her flattering curves and breathtaking looks left fans frenzy, who flooded her comment section with amazing compliments. Sharing these pictures, Nikki wrote, "Be wild But Stay soft.."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Nikki Tamboli's professional life:

Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Post her stint in this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos along with some popular television celebs. Nikki appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films.

Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos. She also made a guest appearance in 'The Khatra Khatra Show', along with Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki collaborated with several actors for music videos. Apart from this, Nikki is also actively endorsing top brands on social media.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli shooting for a new project? Her Instagram story says so