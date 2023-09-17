Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli turns up the heat in a sensational orange bikini; See PICS

Nikki Tamboli is a famous actress in the television industry, known for her roles in various shows, movies, and music videos. She has become incredibly popular over the years. Besides her acting talent, Nikki is also loved by fans for her fabulous sense of fashion. Whether it's a glamorous gown or a bold bikini, Nikki rocks it with confidence. Her style is all about being unique and expressing herself. Nikki's fearless approach to fashion inspires many people to embrace their own style and be confident in what they wear. She's a trendsetter who proves that fashion knows no boundaries and that's what sets her apart.

Nikki Tamboli's sensual bikini look:

Once again the 27-year-old diva took the internet by storm and you can't afford to miss her new look! Recently, Nikki Tamboli turned the heat up with her new look and it's just unmissable. In these new pictures, the Bigg Boss 14 fame is seen sporting an orange stylish bikini and has donned a see-through orange sarong. Nikki is seen flaunting her curves as she strikes captivating poses for the pictures. The diva has sported golden accessories and has donned flawless makeup with her jaw-dropping look. Sharing these breathtaking snaps, Nikki wrote, "I ain’t McDonald’s but you lovin it!!!!"

Take a look at the post here-

About Nikki Tamboli's personal life:

Nikki Tamboli's personal life has often been a topic of curiosity, as the actress prefers to keep it private. Last year, she shared a photo with Manan Shah, referring to him as her 'lover and best friend,' sparking speculation about their relationship status. Before that, Nikki was linked with Pratik Sehajpal. Their stint as contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi fueled rumors, especially when Nikki expressed her wish to marry Pratik. Despite all the fan interest, Nikki has chosen to maintain her silence about her personal life.

A glimpse of Nikki Tamboli's professional life:

Meanwhile, Nikki has been a prominent face in various reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, The Khatra Khatra Show, and Entertainment Ki Raat -Housefull. She has made her mark in successful Telugu and Tamil films. In a recent interview, Nikki revealed that she is gearing up to make her debut on OTT with Puppy Love.

