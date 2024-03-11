Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya appreciates 'Legend' Amitabh Bachchan for his music choice: 'Kya baat hai sir'

Singer Rahul Vaidya took to social media to express his admiration for megastar Amitabh Bachchan's exquisite taste in music, as showcased in a recent social media post by Bachchan. Vaidya, a playback singer, gained fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 and later made a guest appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 to support his wife, Disha Parmar.

Rahul Vaidya’s appreciation for Amitabh Bachchan

Rahul Vaidya openly shared his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan’s musical preferences on social media. He took to his Instagram story and shared a video of Bachchan enjoying the song Chayanat in the soulful voice of Anirudh Varma while heading home. Vaidya captioned the post, “Kya baat hai, sir. Legend in even your taste of music,” while Bachchan captioned his video, “Back from work...night...and the soft soothe of music.”

Rahul Vaidya’s amusing interaction with Amitabh Bachchan on KBC

Back in 2021, during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 featuring Disha Parmar, Maniesh Paul, Chandani Sharma, and Additi Gupta, the show’s creators surprised Disha by inviting Rahul Vaidya via a video call.

Honored by the gesture, Vaidya seized the opportunity to seek marriage advice from Bachchan, humorously complaining that his wife, a star in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, scarcely had time for him. Bachchan responded with a lighthearted suggestion for Vaidya to stay close to where his wife was filming.

Rahul Vaidya’s journey

Rahul Vaidya has made significant strides in the music and entertainment industry since his third-place finish on the first season of Indian Idol. He released his debut album Tera Intezar, composed by Sajid-Wajid, and collaborated with Shreya Ghoshal on God Promise Dil Dola for the movie Shaadi No. 1.

Vaidya won the title of Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar in 2008, and later he also co-hosted the dance reality series Aajaa Mahi Vay with Vinit Singh. His foray into reality TV continued with his participation in the 2020 season of Bigg Boss 14 on Colors TV, where he was the runner-up. The following year, he showcased his adventurous spirit on "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11," reaching the finals.

Vaidya married actress and model Disha Parmar and recently in September 2023, the couple welcomed their newborn daughter.

