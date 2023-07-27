Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya gets a cute love bite from wife Disha Parmar, see pics

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most popular couples in the Indian Television industry. Rahul Vaidya, a former Indian Idol contestant began his career as a playback singer in popular Bollywood films like Shaadi No 1, Jaane-Mann and Krazzy 4. While his professional life was going fine, his personal life changed when he fell in love with popular television actress Disha Parmar and the two soon began dating.

The duo has been extremely private about their relationship but the Indian Idol Fame finally opened up about their long-term relationship when he participated in the controversial yet popular reality show Bigg Boss season 14. The young singer revealed how much Disha has changed his life calling her the most beautiful thing in his life. The popular couple tied the knot in 2021 and are now expecting their first child.

Disha Parmar plants a love bite on Rahul Vaidya’s cheek

We have seen many popular and adorable couples in the Indian Television industry like Tejaswi Prakash-Karan Kundra- Dipika Kakar Ibrahim. Rahul Vaidya- Disha Parmar’s jodi is just one of them. Rahul had proposed to Disha for marriage during his stay in Bigg Boss season 14 and post his successful stint in Bigg Boss, the couple tied the knot on 16 July 2021 in a grand religious ceremony which was attended by popular television celebrities like Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni and so on. The power couple announced Disha’s pregnancy on May 2023 in the cutest way possible on their respective Instagram accounts. The couple also went on to feature in hit romantic music videos Yaad Teri and Madhanya.

The power couple enjoys a good fan following on social media and have fondly coined the name Dishul for them and keep their fans updated on their social media with the latest happenings in their lives. Recently, the Bigg Boss 14 fame gifted his beautiful wife a lavish and expensive car worth crores. The duo recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary by posting some really adorable pictures on social media. The Bade Ache Lagte Hai actress is also enjoying her pregnancy phase as she was seen swimming with her husband flaunting her baby bump. Now some latest pictures of the couple have gone viral all over social media where Disha is seen kissing Rahul as the two are on a flight.

Have a look at the pictures here

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

He also hosted the reality show Jhoom India and went on to win the singing reality show Jo Jeeta Wahi Superstar. The talented singer also sang the unplugged version of the blockbuster song Be Intehaan from the film Race 2 which he promoted in the show Indian Idol as a guest singer. He also participated in the reality shows Bigg Boss Season 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Disha Parmar is currently seen in Bade Ache Lagte Hai 3.

