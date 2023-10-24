'Someone please tell Neil Bhatt it's not daily soap,' Rahul Vaidya on Bigg Boss 17 contestant's game

Rahul Vaidya, who rose to fame after his stint on Bigg Boss 14. He recently welcomed his first child with actress and wife Disha Parmar. Since his daughter's arrival, he has had his hands full, fulfilling his fatherly duties towards his daughter, and making fans go Aww! As Big Boss 17 is all over the social media capturing trends, it seems like the former contestant, Rahul Vaidya too is an avid fan of the reality show. He recently posted a tweet about Bigg Boss 17 contestant Neil Bhatt that caught the attention of fans and netizens alike.

Rahul Vaidya's funny reaction to Neil Bhatt losing his cool in Bigg Boss 17

In the Bigg Boss 17 latest episode, Neil Bhatt was seen getting super aggressive which surprised fans. Today Rahul posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) handle asking Bigg Boss to give Neil some therapy. The tweet reads, "Someone pls tell Neil .. it’s a reality show! Not a daily soap. kya acting karta hai ladka...big boss pls call him for a therapy again #bigboss17" (Why this boy is acting...Bigg Boss, please call him for a therapy session).

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, in the new week duties will be assigned to the inmates. It was a chaotic scene as everyone argued over the duties. This was when Neil lost his cool. He shouted and said, "I'm trying to say something listen please..."

Here, take a look!

Fans, too have posted their reaction to this incident. A user wrote, "Ya !! After watching yesterday's episode I have to say "waah kya acting h ". Bruh still thinks he is shooting for his drama !!" (what an actor he is) Another wrote, "He is not a bigg boss material"

About Rahul Vaidya

Professionally, Rahul Vaidya started his career in the first season of Indian Idol in 2005. He became a runner-up on the show. The musician rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 14. His rivalry with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik was a topic of constant conversation throughout the course of the controversial show. Later, Rahul also took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

On a personal note, Rahul Vaidya fell in love with Disha Parmar when he shot the music video Yaad Teri with her. Then he proposed to her on national television while he was in the Bigg Boss house. The duo tied the knot on July 16, 2021. Rahul and Disha were blessed with a baby girl on September 20, 2023.

