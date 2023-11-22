Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya reveals not discussing baby boy names with Disha Parmar for THIS reason

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been basking in the glory of parental bliss. The couple welcomed a baby girl a few months ago and are living up to the new chapter of their lives. The couple often shares snippets from their lives after the arrival of their daughter.

Recently, Rahul and Disha revealed that they named their daughter Navya Vaidya. Rahul revealed more details about naming his baby girl.

Rahul Vaidya spills on not discussing baby boy names

Rahul Vaidya got papped at the airport, and he had a warm interaction with the paparazzi about the newest edition of his family, his daughter. He revealed the name of his daughter Navya's meaning. He said, "Navya ka matlab hai someone worthy of being praised. Coincidentally, hume ladke ke naam pata hi nahi they. Hum soch rahe they ke ladka hoga toh kya hoga. But I think, hume pata tha ke hume lakshmi jii aane waali hai. Navya aaur Meera do naam they but hum dono ko 'N' zyada pasand tha. I can't wait ke mai aap sabko dikhau."

(Navya means praiseworthy. Coincidentally, we didn't choose any baby boy names. We were thinking about what to name if it's a boy. But I guess somewhere we knew that we would be blessed with a baby girl. We had two names in our minds: Navya and Meera. We both preferred the alphabet 'N', so we named her Navya. I can't wait to make you meet her.)

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's video below

Rahul and Disha hosted a naming ceremony

A traditional naming ceremony was held for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's little princess. The event was attended by close-knit family members and friends. During the function, Disha Parmar gave an emotional speech about her daughter growing up.

They also shared a few pictures from the occasion wherein the Bigg Boss 14 finalist opted for a black and white embroidered kurta while Disha Parmar wore an orange and pink saree while her hair was tied in a neat bun.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar reveal name of their daughter