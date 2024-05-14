Singer Rahul Vaidya gained popularity after his stint on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14. He often shares fun and loved-up moments with his wife Disha Parmar and daughter, Navya.

Recently, singers Rahul Vaidya and Abhijeet Bhattacharya have sparked a debate over performances at weddings.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya's opinion on wedding performances

Recently, in an episode of the singing reality show, Superstar Singer 3, Abhijeet Bhattacharya expressed his views on singers performing at weddings. He believes that when singers accept money to perform at weddings, it lowers their value.

He knows his own worth and refuses to sing under those conditions. He said that no amount of money can buy integrity.

Rahul Vaidya's stance on wedding performances:

However, Rahul Vaidya has a different opinion on this. The Bigg Boss 14 fame stated, “I don’t think there is anything wrong with singing at weddings.” He mentioned that weddings are joyous occasions, marking a special day for the couple. In his view, if his singing can contribute to the festivities, he doesn't see any harm in it.

He added, "Why is it an ego issue for some people to sing at a wedding?" According to Rahul Vaidya, no job is too big or small. He sings at weddings and enjoys it. He attributes his current luxurious lifestyle to his work. While he respects 'Abhijeet da' for his talent, he doesn't share the same views on singing at weddings.

Rahul appeared on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14 a few years back. He mentioned that he had never thought about acting. He's happy with his singing career and has a lot on his plate.

When discussing playback singing, he mentioned that there is a lack of opportunities in Bollywood for singers, although new singers do get a chance. He believes that in this field, favoritism is frequently shown towards individuals with existing connections.

Nonetheless, there are alternative routes available. Individuals can compose, sing, and even perform in their own music. Additionally, there is a wide range of opportunities online.

About Rahul Vaidya

Speaking about Rahul Vaidya's work front, the singer has shown his talent on several reality shows such as Indian Idol 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and more. Along his journey, he has contributed his vocals to several songs, establishing his position in the music industry.

