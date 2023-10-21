Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya sings lullaby to put his little girl to sleep; says ‘available for lori shows’

Rahul Vaidya who gained prominence after his stint on Bigg Boss 14 has recently welcomed his first child with actress-wife Disha Parmar. Since the arrival of his daughter, the musician has excelled in doing the duties of a father. In his latest Instagram post, he is seen putting his baby girl to sleep by singing a lullaby for her.

Rahul Vaidya intones a lullaby for his little bundle of joy

Rahul Vaidya who embraced fatherhood last month has taken to Instagram to share an adorable video. In the clip, the singer is seen holding his daughter in his arms and humming a lullaby for her. Towards the end of the snippet, the little angel finally closes her eyes and slips into a deep sleep. Alongside the video, Rahul wrote in the caption, “Now Available for Lori (baby sleeping) shows! 😂😂.”

Internet reacts to Rahul Vaidya’s cute Instagram post

Soon after Rahul Vaidya dropped the cheerful clip, netizens began flocking to the comments section with their love-filled messages. A user said, “This is so so so adorable.... our choti Disha learning music from her dad ..😍😍 Happy one month to your little angel Disha & Rahul.” Another stated, “Singer papa hone ka fyda.” A third one penned, “So beautiful and little Princess is listening your voice 🧿😘.”

About Rahul Vaidya

Professionally, Rahul Vaidya began his career with Indian Idol season 1 in 2005. He ended up as the second runner-up on the show. Post this, he gave his voice to several songs. The musician catapulted to fame with his participation in Bigg Boss 14. His rivalry with co-contestant Rubina Dilaik became a talking point during the run of the controversial show. Later, Rahul also took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Personally, Rahul Vaidya fell in love with Disha Parmar during the shoot of the music video Yaad Teri with her. He went on to propose to her on national television when he was inside the Bigg Boss house. The duo tied the knot on July 16, 2021. Rahul and Disha were blessed with a girl child on September 20, 2023.

