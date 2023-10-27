Aly Goni pens touching caption for Jasmin Bhasin in recent post; Check out how latter reacted

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the cutest celebrity couples. The two never fail to set relationship goals. Recently, Aly uploaded a post on social media, where the caption he penned for Jasmin caught everyone's attention.

Aly Goni's recent social media post

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly Goni who is loved for his strong personality and killer looks recently posted a reel on Instagram, where he is walking in slow motion with a horse and radiating royal vibes. The actor added: “Hi @jasminbhasin2806 I have left from 🇮🇳 coming to pick u up 🇬🇧 with our old friend will try to See u soon.” However, Jasmin Bhasin's reaction made the post even more adorable. Bhasin added: “Hahahajajaj”.

Check out Aly Goni’s Instagram Story:

Here's how Jasmin Bhasin reacted:

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s Bigg Boss 14 journey

Bigg Boss 14 was popular for many reasons, one of them being Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s adorable friendship. Both of them stood by each other throughout the show, and they still show immense love and support to each other, proving their bond to be unbreakable.

Right after the show ended, Bhasin confirmed that the two are dating. During the reality show, fans of both actors created a hashtag on Instagram called #jasly, which became quite popular. Both actors are often seen posting wonderful stories and photos with each other on their social media pages.



About Aly Goni

Ali Goni debuted in the Indian television industry by participating in MTV Splitsvilla 5. Goni’s notable work was Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which he played the role of Romesh Bhalla. The actor later participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Nach Baliye 9 in 2019.

Later, Ali Goni went on to participate in Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card, where he finished in the 4th position. During the Bigg Boss 14 journey, his friendship with Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya became very popular. Goni was one of the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss 14.

About Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin her acting debut in the 2011 Tamil film Vaanam. Bhasin’s best-known works are Tashan-e-Ishq (2015–16), in which she played the role of Twinkle Ahuja opposite Zain Imam and Sidhant Gupta, and Dil Se Dil Tak (2017–18), in which she played the role of Teni Bhanushali opposite Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Bhasin later participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14. She was also a part of Naagin 4: Bhagya ka Zehreela Khel.

