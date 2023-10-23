Bigg Boss 14 winner and mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik's happiness doubles for THIS reason

Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik is living up to her pregnancy. The actress is seen flaunting her baby bump every now and then. Breaking the stereotypes about pregnant ladies, Rubina is seen taking up workout sessions, travel, and more. Well, now Rubina announced that her happiness has doubled.

Rubina Dilaik reveals another good news

While her fans have been celebrating Rubina's pregnancy, she shared yet another good news. Rubina took to Instagram and announced that her sister is also expecting a baby and that's how their joy and happiness has doubled. She wrote, "We are thrilled, our JOY of expanding as a Family has doubled @rohinidilaik @sarthak.tyagi17 are going to be parents soooooooooon". Rubina's sister Rohini got married to Sarthak Tyagi in the month of March this year.

Take a look at the post by Rubina Dilaik on Instagram

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced the pregnancy

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla met on the sets of Choti Bahu but connected romantically only later. After dating for a couple of years, Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot on 21st June 2018. The couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 together and revealed facing a rough phase in their relationship. Things between the couple sorted out and they announced their pregnancy recently, followed by a lot of speculations. Ever since then, Rubina has been acing all her pregnancy looks.

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik rose to fame with her debut show Choti Bahu. She also starred in Punar Vivah. After playing the bahu in TV shows for years, she tried her hands on comedy with a couple of projects. She made a grand comeback with Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Her character in the show and her chemistry with Vivian Dsena who played Harman in the show was quite loved by all. Rubina then forrayed into reality shows with Bigg Boss 14 and won the same with her strong personality and fan base. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and made her presence felt in these shows.