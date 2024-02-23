Rubina Dilaik does not need any introduction. The actress has been winning the hearts of the audiences with her acting chops. Apart from being a talented actress, Dilaik also took risks and participated, in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khialdi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress delivered twin baby girls a few months ago and has been busy with mommy duties. She stunned the fans by posting a video on her Instagram, which received rave reviews.

Rubina Dilaik breaks the stereotype with a recent post on Instagram

Rubina Dilaik has always promoted embracing one's self in every walk of life. She has been fearless and has always spoken about not following the herd. The Chhoti Bahu actress took to social media to share her glimpse in a red-hot ensemble. Rubina rocked the look. While new moms are uncomfortable with their post-delivery weight, Rubina shunned the stereotype by putting out her real self in the video.

Have a look at Rubina Dilaik's video in red-hot attire here-

Fans shower love on Rubina Dilaik's post

Like us, Dilaik's fans also are wooed by her perfection, style, swag, and of course, confidence. Many of her followers commented beautiful things about her on the video. A fan wrote, "Red is your color from now onwards." Another user wrote, "How beautiful and gorgeous and your post-pregnancy glow is absolutely amazing."

One of the fans wrote, "Looking boss lady always..love you rubbi."

Rubina Dilaik's pregnancy announcement

While there were rumors about Rubina Dilaik's pregnancy, she kept mum and only revealed the news when she felt was right. She shared a picture with her husband Abhinav Shukla from her travel diaries and announced her pregnancy. Almost a month prior to the delivery, the actress revealed that she is pregnant with twins.

Bigg Boss 14's Rubina and Abhinav welcomed twin baby girls on November 27, 2023, however, they released their first pictures with newborns and announced the same after a month on their social media accounts. They have named their daughters Jeeva and Edha.