Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik looks unrecognisable in pictures shared on Instagram; Shocks fans
Rubina Dilaik looks unrecognisable as she shares pictures of her swollen face on Instagram. Fans share their best wishes in the comments.
Rubina Dilaik, one of the most popular actresses in Hindi television, as well as the film industry was last seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. She has come a long way and established herself as a prominent actress. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and shares snippets of her personal life and work updates with her fans on the platform. Recently, she took to Instagram to share images of her with a swollen face which left her fans shocked. Everyone expressed their disbelief over the images in the comments.
She shared two images with swollen lips, a puffy face, and red eyes, and wrote in the caption, “fever, sore throat, infection, and swollen lips, I surely look like a Duck ( without fillers)…. And m frustrated and also laughing looking at myself… wtf.” Supporters of the actress commented wishing her a speedy recovery. While fans have shared their wishes, industry friends of the actor also commented on their worries over the actress’s condition. Gautam Hegde, a popular TV show writer, commented, “Rubi, you checked for allergic reaction to anything? Take care. Get well soon!” Singer Jaan Kumar Shanu, wrote, “Please please take care this shit is everywhere.” Pragati Mehra commented, “Damn..you reacted to something you ate?”
Watch the post here:
While most fans expressed their worries over the actor’s health, other fans took a sarcastic dig and commented, “Heroin ki bhi tabiyat qarab hoti hai kya? (Do actors also fall sick?)” Others compared him with Rakhi Sawant.
Rubina Dilaik’s career
On the professional front, Rubina Dilaik was the winner of Bigg Boss 14 and went on to participate in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 last year. She was one of the top five contestants and was seen competing against Faisal Shaikh, Nishant Bhat, Gunjan Sinha, and Sriti Jha. Among other reality shows, the actress participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She made her Hindi film debut with Ardh in 2022 alongside Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.
