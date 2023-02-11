Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik looks unrecognisable in pictures shared on Instagram; Shocks fans

Rubina Dilaik, one of the most popular actresses in Hindi television, as well as the film industry was last seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. She has come a long way and established herself as a prominent actress. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and shares snippets of her personal life and work updates with her fans on the platform. Recently, she took to Instagram to share images of her with a swollen face which left her fans shocked. Everyone expressed their disbelief over the images in the comments.

She shared two images with swollen lips, a puffy face, and red eyes, and wrote in the caption, “fever, sore throat, infection, and swollen lips, I surely look like a Duck ( without fillers)…. And m frustrated and also laughing looking at myself… wtf.” Supporters of the actress commented wishing her a speedy recovery. While fans have shared their wishes, industry friends of the actor also commented on their worries over the actress’s condition. Gautam Hegde, a popular TV show writer, commented, “Rubi, you checked for allergic reaction to anything? Take care. Get well soon!” Singer Jaan Kumar Shanu, wrote, “Please please take care this shit is everywhere.” Pragati Mehra commented, “Damn..you reacted to something you ate?”