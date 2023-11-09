Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla spills best decision of his life and it's NOT related to wife Rubina Dilaik

Abhinav Shukla is currently waiting for his little munchkin to arrive as his wife Rubina Dilaik is expecting their first baby. The actor took to social media and asked his fans about their thoughts on his best decision in life. He mentioned that most of the fans got it wrong and later posted a video wherein he mentioned that quitting smoking has been the best decision of his life.

Abhinav Shukla on deciding to quit smoking

Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla took to Instagram and recorded a video about his decision of quitting to quit smoking has been the 1st best decision that he made. He used to smoke and did it continuously for three years until he decided to give up the habit in the year 2012. He mentioned that it took him two failed attempts to finally achieve the results.

Abhinav wrote, "Ist Best Decision revealed! I was a smoker for 3 years I quit cold turkey in 2012. 2nd best decision would not have been possible if 1st didn’t happen Ruby hates smoking and smoking. I had 2 failed attempts at quitting but 3rd was final! Mountaineering, rock climbing, and Trekking would not have been pleasurable if I continued that bad habit!"

Have a look at Abhinav Shukla's video talking about his journey of quitting smoking:

Abhinav Shukla talks about the impact of smoking

In the video Abhinav mentioned that for every ailment, doctors' first question is whether a person smokes, followed by asking about eating junk food and drinking alcohol. He stated that one of the main reasons that he quit smoking was compulsion. A person gets compulsive when he doesn't get to take a drag.

Abhinav mentioned that he knows about people who've missed flights because they were busy in the smoking zone. To conclude, he also urged the fans to quit smoking.

On 16th September 2023, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik announced their pregnancy along with a few travel pictures. The couple has been sharing their pregnancy journey on their social media while they await the arrival of the newest member of their family.

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla radiate elegance in maternity photoshoot; Arjun Bijlani drops humorous comment