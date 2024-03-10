And we have yet another controversy that divided the people on social media recently. Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, yet again got himself in trouble by physically assaulting a YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern.

A series of videos are being posted on social media wherein explanations and clarification are given. Now, Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni shared a cryptic tweet and fans were quick to guess that his tweet was directed towards the Maxtern- Elvish controversy.

Aly Goni's cryptic tweet

Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni is known for being open about her opinion and stands on many matters. The actor took to social media and shared a cryptic tweet mentioning that many things on social media are happening because of the upcoming Bigg Boss season. He wrote: Guys relax yeh sab bas biggboss ke audition chal rahe hai… (Guys, relax, all this is happening for an audition of Bigg Boss )

Have a look at Aly Goni's tweet:

About Maxtern and Elvish Yadav's controversy

Maxtern and Elvish Yadav were having a disagreement of sorts on social media. However, things went out of hand when Elvish Yadav reached for a meeting with Maxtern and started to beat him profusely. He was accompanied by a group of men who also hit Thakur. The YouTuber recorded the entire incident on camera and released the video wherein the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was seen assaulting him. Thakur got injured during the fight and also registered an FIR.

Elvish Yadav's clarification on the controversy

Elvish Yadav took to his social media to put across his side of the story wherein he spoke at length about what triggered him to take the extreme step. He mentioned that for eight months Thakur was poking him on social media by posting negative stuff about him. Yadav stated that all hell broke loose when Sagar mentioned burning his family and house. This left the Haryanvi YouTuber furious and he decided to teach him a lesson.

In the clarification video by Yadav, he apologized for going overboard as he couldn't control his anger when it came to his family. He also asked the fans what would they do if someone threatened to burn their family and house. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner also mentioned that the incident was more like a trap for him and he was provoked enough to react in a certain manner. He also revealed how Thakur conspired everything by installing cameras and mics to record the incident.

FIR against Elvish Yadav

Maxtern has filed an FIR against Yadav. Based on the complaint, a case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against Elvish Yadav at Gurugram's Sector-53 Police Station.

Maxtern also wanted to put a Section 307 (attempt to murder) on Yadav, however, it wasn't registered which left him disappointed as he claimed that the officials were siding with Yadav. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner defended himself by mentioning that he had no intentions to murder Thakur and thus he had no life-threatening weapons with him.

Elvish Yadav also mentioned that he tried to sort things out with Thakur but in vain. He stated that he was ready to cooperate with the police officials for the legal proceedings.

