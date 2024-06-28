Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni pens heartfelt note on girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin's birthday; 'We have come a long way'

Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin are one of the most loved real-life couples from the television industry. The duo never fails to treat their fans with their adorable and mushy pictures and posts on Instagram.

And on Jasmine's birthday, Aly Goni made sure to make his lady love feel special by writing a heartfelt note. Not only this, Aly also posted a reel on Instagram with the precious moments the duo spent together over the years.

Aly Goni's special wish for girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin

Sharing the video, Aly Goni wrote, "Happy birthday to My saheli My soulmate My best friend We have come a long way. Tere bina mera kya hota yaar (What would I do without you?) Let’s keep making good memories And Hamesha dukh sukh mein saath rahenge.. Allah tujhe saari khushiyan de (We will stay together in sorrows and happiness. May God keep you happy always) because u deserve all of them..You r the best jasmin Thank you for everything.. Happy birthday once again love u.

Take a look at Aly Goni's special wish for Jasmine Bhasin:

Aly Goni shared a heartwarming video comprising of beautiful moments spent by the duo over the period. He also incorporated their goofy moments, which define their carefree bond. Goni also included the iconic moment from his Bigg Boss 14 journey when he cried inconsolably over Jasmine Bhasin's eviction.

More about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's love story

Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin worked together on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became good friends. Jasmine Bhasin had revealed in a podcast with Bharti Singh that she liked Aly and had confessed her feelings for him but he didn't want their friendship to change and thus they decided to remain friends.

However, when Aly saw Jasmine suffer inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, he decided to enter the show as a wildcard. During the show, he too realized his love for Bhasin and during a task wherein songs were being played, Aly confessed his feelings secretly to Bhasin and they got into a relationship.

