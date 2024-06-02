Jasmin Bhasin, who gained popularity after her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. On May 31st, the actress revealed that her mother had been hospitalized, sharing updates about her health.

The actress recently shared a photo dump of the most hectic and anxious week of her life on her social media handles. Jasmin maintains an active social media presence, shares updates about her personal and professional life.

Jasmin Bhasin shares emotional update amid hectic week with a photo dump

The Tashan-e-Ishq actress took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with a glimpse into her schedule from shooting in Jaipur to spending time with family. The series of images captured her journey from filming in the hot Jaipur sun to spending time with family and managing her mother's health emergency.

Accompanying the post with a heartfelt caption, the Bigg Boss 14 fame wrote, "Dump from one of the most hectic and anxious week of my life !! From shooting at 51 degrees in Jaipur, meeting an old school friend with who I grew up with, to traveling to Kota, having quick lunch with family and coming back and reaching Delhi for an event appearance to reaching back to my mommy darling for her heart emergencies. Spending a night on hospital chairs. It was a week of hustle, patience, faith and loads of long lasting self realizations."

Fan reactions

As soon as Jasmin Bhasin uploaded the pictures, not only did fans react, but celebrities like Krishna Mukherjee, Aly Goni, and Chetna Pande also commented on the post. Fans flooded the comment section, expressing both concern and admiration. A fan wrote, “Stay strong and safe and healthy.” Another fan commented, “Everyone’s family should have a daughter like you.”

More about Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Tamil movie Vaanam and has appeared in various South Indian films such as Beware of Dogs and the Telugu film Veta. She gained fame for her roles in TV series like Tu Aashiqui, Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

Jasmin has also participated in several reality shows, including Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She made her debut in Punjabi cinema with the comedy-drama Honeymoon alongside Gippy Grewal and will soon be seen in Carry on Jatta 3 and Warning 2. On the personal front, she is in a relationship with Aly Goni.

