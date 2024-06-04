Jasmine Bhasin, one of the most popular actresses in the television industry never fails to catch the eye of the fashion police. The actress always makes an extra effort to step out in the most stylish clothes, keeping in mind her comfort. In one of her recent outings, Jasmine wore the most comfortable cotton kurta set scoring full marks for acing the summer fashion game.

Decoding Jasmine Bhasin’s latest look

On May 4, Jasmine Bhasin stepped out wearing an ice-blue cotton chikankari kurta set. This easy breezy cotton set is ideal to beat the heat and enjoy a day out. The kurta in an ombre ice blue shade featured white floral threadwork all over and along the edges of the v-neckline. The three-quarter sleeves ensure you don’t get tanned under the sun.

The blue straight pants also featured white lace work at the bottom. This gave the plain cotton pants a simple yet unique touch. The kurta set comes with a blue and white chikankari dupatta that Jasmine pinned to one side and kept open. The outfit is from the brand Mulmul and it’s available on their website for Rs 10,900.

Check out Jasmine Bhasin’s look here:

It is said you can break or make a look depending on how you style it and Jasmine totally aced the styling game. Keeping the subtlety of the look in mind, the Bigg Boss 13 fame wore a silver dangler on ears which had tiny white pearls at the bottom. A tiny bindi, nude lip shade, and a blush completed her daytime makeup look.

To complete the ethnic look, Jasmine wore an off-white jutti from the same brand. It featured tiny white pearls all over balancing the ombre shade of the blue outfit. This jutti is from the same brand that the outfit is from and is priced at Rs 4,950.

It seems Jasmine and Aly Goni visited their friend Krishna Mukherjee. The latter posted a few photos of them hanging out at her place.

